SIGN UP FOR THE BREITBART EMAIL NEWSLETTER

GOP Sen Moran: Senate Health Care Effort Needs to Be Bipartisan — ‘Less Politics and More Policy’

by Pam Key6 Jul 20170

Thursday in Palco, KS, while speaking to reporters after a town hall, Sen. Jerry Moran (R-KS) said the current Senate Republican health care bill needed to be “less politics and more policy.”

Moran said, “There ought to be committee hearings that involve Democrats and Republicans on those committees. Every senator—when I say every senator that implied every Republican and every Democrat senator—has the opportunity to offer amendments, take votes and then bring a bill to the floor.”

Follow Pam Key on Twitter @pamkeyNEN

P.S. DO YOU WANT MORE ARTICLES
LIKE THIS ONE DELIVERED RIGHT TO YOUR INBOX?
SIGN UP FOR THE DAILY BREITBART NEWSLETTER.


Comment count on this article reflects comments made on Breitbart.com and Facebook. Visit Breitbart's Facebook Page.

SIGN UP FOR THE OFFICIAL
BREITBART EMAIL NEWSLETTER

GET TODAY'S TOP NEWS DELIVERED RIGHT TO YOUR INBOX

I don't want to get today's top news.

x