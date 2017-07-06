GOP Sen Moran: Senate Health Care Effort Needs to Be Bipartisan — ‘Less Politics and More Policy’

Thursday in Palco, KS, while speaking to reporters after a town hall, Sen. Jerry Moran (R-KS) said the current Senate Republican health care bill needed to be “less politics and more policy.”

Moran said, “There ought to be committee hearings that involve Democrats and Republicans on those committees. Every senator—when I say every senator that implied every Republican and every Democrat senator—has the opportunity to offer amendments, take votes and then bring a bill to the floor.”

