Dem Rep Swalwell: Trump’s ‘Silence’ on Russia’s Account of Trump-Putin Meeting ‘Tells Us Everything We Need to Know’

On Friday’s broadcast of CNN’s “OutFront,” Representative Eric Swalwell (D-CA) expressed ambiguity over whether he believes President Trump’s or Vladimir Putin’s account of the discussion the two had on Russian interference in the 2016 election, and Trump’s lack of a response to Russia’s account tells him everything he needs to know.

Swalwell responded to a question on whether he believes Putin’s or Trump’s version of events by saying, “I think there’s an opportunity now. The ball is in the president’s court, to refute what the foreign minister has said. If it’s true that the president accepted Vladimir Putin’s account, then we should know that. And if the president doesn’t believe that what they are saying is true, he should say, no, I confronted Vladimir Putin. I told him we know what they did, and it’s not acceptable. But the president’s silence, as far as I’m concerned, tells us everything we need to know. Which is, the Russian account is the only account that’s out there right now.”

