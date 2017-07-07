John Podesta on Trump Tweet: ‘This Guy Is Unhinged’

Friday on MSNBC’s “Hardball,” former Hillary Clinton campaign chairman John Podesta reacted to President Donald Trump’s tweet during the G20 summits in Germany.

Trump tweeted how while in Hamburg, Podesta was a topic of discussion.

Everyone here is talking about why John Podesta refused to give the DNC server to the FBI and the CIA. Disgraceful! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) July 7, 2017

Referring to his tweet string earlier in the day calling Trump a “whack job,” Podesta said, “It is totally amazing. I think my tweets kinda reflected my view, which is how could you imagine sitting there, preparing for one of the most important meetings you’ll have on the world stage, both the bilateral with Putin and more particularly, at the G20 summit, and be staring at his phone and tweeting about me, and all of it is wrong.”

He continued,”It is illegal for the CIA to make that request. I don’t know what he’s talking about. I had nothing to do with the DNC. I was the chair of the Clinton campaign. I was certainly never asked by the FBI, and I don’t know anything about what the DNC did, but they said we fully cooperated with the requests the FBI made.”

He added, “This guy is unhinged. And I think he is under so much pressure from this Russia investigation. When he is in the corner, all he does is he strikes back, and he doesn’t care about whether anything is true or not true.”

