Manny Pacquiao Hands Out Money to Filipino Children: ‘This Is Why I Fight’

A week after falling to Jeff Horn in a welterweight title bout with a controversial decision, boxer Manny Pacquiao was home in his native Philippines Friday to give back to the people.

Pacquiao, who earned $10 million in his recent bout and an estimated $150 million in his 2015 bout with Floyd Mayweather Jr., was captured on video giving stacks of cash to a long line of children.

“This is why I still fight,” the boxer said, via TMZ Sports.

