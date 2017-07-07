Maxine Waters: Trump Is ‘Abnormal’ — He ‘Needs To Be Checked Out to See If He’s Crazy’

Wednesday at the California African American Museum in Los Angeles, Rep. Maxine Waters (D-CA) said President Donald Trump needed “to be checked out to see if he’s crazy.”

Waters said, “We’re talking about a president who not only does not deserve to be the president of the United States, but he deserves, in my estimations, to be impeached.”

She continued, “Are we going to sit here and wait for the next presidential election? I don’t think so. I don’t think so. He has done enough damage in the time he has been there.”

After an “impeach 45” chant, Waters added, “He is abnormal. He needs to be checked out to see if he’s crazy. So let us resist, resist, resist.”

