SIGN UP FOR THE BREITBART EMAIL NEWSLETTER

Maxine Waters: Trump Is ‘Abnormal’ — He ‘Needs To Be Checked Out to See If He’s Crazy’

by Pam Key7 Jul 20170

Wednesday at the California African American Museum in Los Angeles, Rep. Maxine Waters (D-CA) said President Donald Trump needed “to be checked out to see if he’s crazy.”

Waters said, “We’re talking about a president who not only does not deserve to be the president of the United States, but he deserves, in my estimations, to be impeached.”

She continued, “Are we going to sit here and wait for the next presidential election? I don’t think so. I don’t think so. He has done enough damage in the time he has been there.”

After an “impeach 45” chant, Waters added, “He is abnormal. He needs to be checked out to see if he’s crazy. So let us resist, resist, resist.”

(h/t NTK)

Follow Pam Key on Twitter @pamkeyNEN

P.S. DO YOU WANT MORE ARTICLES
LIKE THIS ONE DELIVERED RIGHT TO YOUR INBOX?
SIGN UP FOR THE DAILY BREITBART NEWSLETTER.


Comment count on this article reflects comments made on Breitbart.com and Facebook. Visit Breitbart's Facebook Page.

SIGN UP FOR THE OFFICIAL
BREITBART EMAIL NEWSLETTER

GET TODAY'S TOP NEWS DELIVERED RIGHT TO YOUR INBOX

I don't want to get today's top news.

x