Tillerson: Trump ‘Pressed’ Putin ‘On More Than One Occasion’ ‘Regarding Russian Involvement’ in 2016 Election

by Ian Hanchett7 Jul 20170

During a press briefing on Friday, Secretary of State Rex Tillerson stated that during his meeting with Russia’s Vladimir Putin, President Trump “pressed” Putin on Russian involvement in the 2016 election more than once and the two had a “very robust and lengthy exchange on the subject.”

Tillerson said, “The president opened the meeting with President Putin by raising the concerns of the American people regarding Russian interference in the 2016 election. They had a very robust and lengthy exchange on the subject. The president pressed President Putin, on more than one occasion, regarding Russian involvement. President Putin denied such involvement, as I think he has in the past. The two leaders agreed, though, that this is a substantial hindrance in the ability of us to move the Russian-US relationship forward, and agreed to exchange further work regarding commitments of noninterference in the affairs of the United States and our democratic process, as well as those of other countries. And so, more work to be done in that regard.”

