Maxine Waters: Trump ‘Looking More Like a Dictator than a President’

Saturday, Rep. Maxine Waters (D-CA) said on MSNBC’s “AM Joy” that President Donald Trump was “looking more like a dictator than a president.”

Waters questioned the patriotism of Republican congressmen who refuse to stand up to Trump, saying they are “allowing” him to side with Russian President Vladimir Putin when he says he did not interfere with the 2016 Presidential Election.

“[Y]ou know the people sent them to the Congress of the United States to represent them, not to be afraid of a president who is looking more like a dictator than a president,” Waters told host Jonathan Capehart. “So I’m questioning the patriotism of all of those Republicans who are allowing this president to side with Putin.”

Waters also added that Democrats are the “real patriots” of the country.

