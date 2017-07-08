Maxine Waters: ‘We’re Getting Played’ By Trump, Putin — Part of a Plot to Open Arctic for Drilling

Maxine Waters to @MSNBC : "I think we're getting played. We're getting played by our president and certainly we're getting played by Putin." pic.twitter.com/arpufgfTNu

Friday on MSNBC’s “All In,” Rep. Maxine Waters (D-CA) ripped President Donald Trump for the manner in which he met with Russian President Vladimir Putin at the G20 summit in Hamburg, Germany earlier that day.

Waters, a staunch advocate of Trump’s impeachment, said the country was “getting played” by Putin and Trump and that Secretary of State Rex Tillerson’s attendance had something to do with the United States lifting sanctions on Russia for the Arctic to opened for drilling.

“I think we’re getting played,” she said. “We’re getting played by our president, and certainly we’re getting played by Putin. I don’t like the idea that our president again would go into a room without any notetakers, without any staff, without others who should be in the room who really understand foreign policy, who really understand Putin and come out of it saying how honored he is to meet with him and how, in fact they’re going to start working together.”

“This is all about lifting those sanctions,” Waters continued. “And of course, Tillerson was in the room because that’s at the top of his agenda — to lift those sanctions so they can drill into the Arctic. So, you have Trump who is agreeing to lifting the sanctions and Tillerson with the foreign minister of Russia, of course, who is supporting Mr. Putin wants to do and whatever his country wants, and so that’s what this is all about.”

