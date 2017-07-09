Conway: Media Spend ‘Too Much Time Talking About Themselves’

Sunday on Fox News Channel’s “MediaBuzz,” White House aide Kellyanne Conway said the media spends too much time “talking about themselves,” which she argued was not one of the issues important to Americans

Conway said, “I’ve been paying close attention to print reporters, to networks, the cable stations. There are a few journalists out there who have really done a great job trying to get to know this president and his administration, his Cabinet, his senior staff. And I think those folks are still doing what traditional journalism has always done, which is they’re trying to get the story. Others are trying to just get the president.”

She added, “I think the media spend too much time talking about themselves and covering issues they think are important to them or that they want the American public to focus on rather what the Americans are telling the journalists, including in the media’s own polling, is important to Americans.”

