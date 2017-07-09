DNC Chair Perez: ‘People Will Die If The Affordable Care Act is Repealed’

Sunday on NBC’s “‘Meet the Press,” Democratic National Committee chairman Tom Perez said that people would “die” if the Affordable Care Act was repealed.

Perez said, “I meet people who are worried to death because this Republican repeal bill is not a health care bill, it is a tax cut bill for the mega-wealthy masquerading as a healthcare bill.”

He continued, “People will die if the Affordable Care Act is repealed. Don’t take my work for it. This is the assessment of people who looked at the bill.”

He added, “It is a five-alarm fire, and you don’t fight a five-alarm fire with only a gallon of gas. That’s what they’re trying to do.”

