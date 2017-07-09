Former CIA Director John Brennan: ‘Dishonorable’ for Trump to Say It Was an Honor to Meet Putin

Sunday on NBC’s “Meet the Press,” former CIA Director John Brennan said President Donald Trump was “dishonorable” for saying meeting Russian President Vladimir Putin was an “honor.”

Brennan said, “I don’t think he demonstrates good negotiating skills when it comes to Mr. Putin. Two days ago in Warsaw, he gave Mr. Putin the opportunity to point to the failures of U.S. intelligence. To me, I think he ceded that ground. And also right before he met with Mr. Putin and talked with him at some length — which I’m glad he did, he said it’s an honor to meet President Putin. An honor to meet the individual who carried out the assault against our election? To me, it was a dishonorable thing to say.”

