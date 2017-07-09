Former Clinton Pollster Mark Penn: Bill de Blasio’s Trip to Hamburg ‘Unbelievable’

Sunday, Mark Penn, a former pollster for Bill and Hillary Clinton, reacted on Sunday’s “The Cats Roundtable” on New York AM 970 radio to New York City Mayor Bill de Blasio skipping a police ceremony to protest at the G20 Summit in Hamburg, Germany that President Donald Trump and other world leaders attended.

On top of the police ceremony, Mayor de Blasio’s trip to Germany happened in the wake of the shooting death of New York City Police officer Miosotis Familia.

“I heard that this morning and I was stunned, given that the police officer was assassinated, not to really be with the police, not to really be at the funeral — maybe he is going to come back in time [for the funeral]. If he doesn’t, it’s just unheard of for a New York Mayor instead to go off to talk to a German socialist group. It’s unbelievable,” Penn told host John Catsimatidis.

