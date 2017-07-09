Howard Dean: Trump Administration Is a ‘Criminal Enterprise Running This Country Right Now’

Sunday on MSNBC, former Democratic National Committee chairman Howard Dean said The New York Times report that in June 2016 Donald Trump Jr., then-campaign chair Paul Manafort and Trump’s son-in-law Jared Kushner met with a Russian lawyer linked with the Kremlin meant we have “a criminal enterprise running this country now.”

Dean said, “I think at this point, Trump is Trump. He’s going to lie. He’s going to do all these things he does. And the real savior for democracy is going to be Robert Mueller. He’s going to find out the truth. We’re never going to get the truth out of Donald Trump. He doesn’t tell the truth. Even his supporters know he doesn’t tell the truth, but they like him anyway.”

He added, “Putin is still in the Ukraine murdering people. He’s murdering journalists left and right. We’re going to find out from Bob Mueller whether he did, in fact, influence the United States elections. It’s beginning to look more and more like he did. Now we see overnight that there was a meeting between Jared Kushner, Paul Manafort and a very — somebody close, very close to the FSB and Putin. So drip, drip, drip, drip. This is a criminal enterprise running this country now.”

