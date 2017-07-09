SIGN UP FOR THE BREITBART EMAIL NEWSLETTER

John Bolton Rips ‘Bad’ U.S. Intelligence: We Didn’t Know About North Korea’s July 4 ICBM Until Launch

by Trent Baker9 Jul 20170

Former U.N. Ambassador John Bolton weighed in on the tension between the United States of America and North Korea Sunday on New York AM 970’s “The Cats Roundtable.”

Bolton questioned the state of United States’ intelligence because it did not know about North Korea’s successful launch of an intercontinental ballistic missile (ICBM) July 4th, saying the “bad” North Korean intelligence could eventually mean “bad news for the United States.”

“[W]e didn’t know about this missile until it was launched on the Fourth of July,” Bolton told host John Catsimatidis. “It’s a good example of how bad our intelligence is about North Korea.”

“What it really shows is that we can’t count on our really knowing what’s happening in North Korea. There’s a lot we don’t know and what we don’t know is almost certainly bad news for the United States.”

