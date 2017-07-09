Priebus: Trump ‘Absolutely Did Not Believe’ Putin’s Denial of Election Meddling

On this week’s broadcast of “Fox News Sunday,” White House chief of staff Reince Priebus said during the G20 meeting President Donald Trump did not believe Russian President Vladimir Putin’s denials that Russia meddled in the 2016 U.S. election.

Priebus said, “The president absolutely did not believe the denial of President Putin.”

He continued, “What the president did is he immediately came into the meeting, talked about Russian meddling in the U.S. election, went after that issue at least two separate times … This was an extensive portion of the meeting.”

