Sebastian Gorka: ‘America First’ Does Not Mean ‘America Alone’

On Sunday’s broadcast of “The Cats Roundtable” on New York AM 970 radio, Dr. Sebastian Gorka, deputy assistant to the president, discussed the protests in Germany at the G20 Summit by “people who are infected by the dregs of utopian idealism.”

advertisement

“When we say ‘America First,’ we do not mean, at all, America alone,” Gorka explained to host John Catsimatidis.

“I’d like to make it abundantly clear, if it isn’t so already, that this is a very different kind of President. We are proud of what America stands for,” he continued. “We wish to be clear that creating vacuums around the world as we had in the last eight years leads to very, very dangerous situations.”

Follow Trent Baker on Twitter @MagnifiTrent