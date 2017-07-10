SIGN UP FOR THE BREITBART EMAIL NEWSLETTER

Behar: Trump Is Putin’s ‘Bottom’ — GOP ‘More Cowardly Than They Are Patriotic.’

by Pam Key10 Jul 20170

Monday on ABC’s “The View,” co-host Joy Behar made a joke referencing a submissive sexual role saying President Donald Trump was President Vladimir Putin’s “bottom.”

Behar grabbed her co-host Sunny Hostin’s hand to demonstrate saying, “See, when Putin shook hands with Trump, he did this. This is Putin’s hand on top. So Trump was a bottom. Get it?”

As the audience groaned, she added, “What? He was on the bottom, that’s all.”

When the discussion turned to Republican politicians standing by the president, Behar added, “Trump’s base is still — 80 percent of Republicans are still okay with him, and these people you’re talking about, they are worried about the next election. They’re all a bunch of cowards — more cowardly than they are patriotic.”

