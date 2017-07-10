Chris Christie Spars with Constituent on Sports Radio Show: ‘I Love Getting Calls from Communists’ — ‘You’re a Bully!’

Mike in Montclair calls @GovChristie a fat-ass and a bully. Christie calls Mike in Montclair a bum and a communist. And... we're off! #WFAN pic.twitter.com/HUcLMRZPVz

Monday while guest hosting a sports radio show on New York’s WFAN, Gov. Chris Christie (R-NJ) argued with a caller, Mike from Montclair, over Christie being caught sunbathing on the beach despite having closed all state beaches and parks with a government shutdown.

“Governor, next time you want to sit on a beach that is closed to the entire world except you, you put your fat a** in a car and go to one that’s open to all your constituents,” Mike began. “Not just you and yours.”

“You know, Mike, I love getting calls from communists in Montclair,” Christie responded. “You’re a bully, governor! And I don’t like bullies!”

Christie chastised the caller for using foul language on air, and then after some more arguing, the governor hung up on Mike and explained how left-leaning Montclair is.

