Chris Christie Spars with Constituent on Sports Radio Show: ‘I Love Getting Calls from Communists’ — ‘You’re a Bully!’

by Trent Baker10 Jul 20170

Monday while guest hosting a sports radio show on New York’s WFAN, Gov. Chris Christie (R-NJ) argued with a caller, Mike from Montclair, over Christie being caught sunbathing on the beach despite having closed all state beaches and parks with a government shutdown.

“Governor, next time you want to sit on a beach that is closed to the entire world except you, you put your fat a** in a car and go to one that’s open to all your constituents,” Mike began. “Not just you and yours.”

“You know, Mike, I love getting calls from communists in Montclair,” Christie responded.  “You’re a bully, governor! And I don’t like bullies!”

Mike replied, “You’re a bully, governor! And I don’t like bullies!”

Christie chastised the caller for using foul language on air, and then after some more arguing, the governor hung up on Mike and explained how left-leaning Montclair is.

