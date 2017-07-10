Monday on Fox News Channel’s “Special Report,” Fox News senior political analyst Brit Hume said the meeting between Donald Trump Jr. and a Russian lawyer had “the element of a farce.”

Hume said, “The meeting probably went nowhere. The whole thing has the element of a farce.”

He continued, “I would be more concerned if the episodes themselves, the meetings turned out to be some substantive meeting in the sense they pointed in the direction that there were some cooperation and collusion going on. So far what we’ve seen doesn’t seem to do that. And it’s not hard for me to imagine people associated with the president’s campaign might have forgotten them. This meeting seems to be eminently forgettable, almost laughable.”

He added, “We’re having a conflation being made here between this woman whom the Kremlin, perhaps not truthfully, but the Kremlin is saying they don’t know anything about it. Putin doesn’t know this woman. You can’t be a prominent lawyer in Moscow without in some way being connected to the Kremlin because the Kremlin is connected to nearly everything in Russia. But that doesn’t make her a Russian agent, certainly doesn’t make her a Russian official as she is being characterized by some of the president’s critics. My own view of this is it’s kind of an interesting story. It speaks to a certain Keystone Cops quality among the Trump people who seem to not to know what makes sense and are easily lured into a meeting that goes nowhere. But it doesn’t add up to some kind of cooperation between the campaign and an actual Russian official. It just doesn’t get us there.”

