Kellyanne Conway to CNN’s Cuomo During Heated Exchange: Aren’t You Embarrassed?

Monday on CNN’s “New Day,” White House aide Kellyanne Conway and host Chris Cuomo had a heated exchange.

The argument centered around a New York Times report that in June 2016 Donald Trump Jr., then-campaign chair Paul Manafort, and Trump’s son-in-law Jared Kushner met with a Russian lawyer linked with the Kremlin.

After a long question by the Cuomo, Conway said, “Aren’t you the least bit reluctant, if not embarrassed that you now talk about Russia more than you talk about America? Doesn’t this bother you?”

Cuomo shot back, “No Kellyanne, this matters.”

Conway said, “I think America matters.”

The back-and-forth continued with Conway saying, “Chris, you were just — okay. Listen. You were just able to speak two minutes uninterrupted, and I frankly think it was more punditry than reporting. So I would like to respond. If we were in court, your side would not even survive a motion to dismiss because you’ve got nothing. On this one, Don Jr. Has very clearly said he was told that there would be some kind of information helpful to the campaign. It quickly became very apparent there was not. Let me say something about who goes into these meetings in the Trump campaign. We were a very small operation. I was not involved in June. I was involved in July. And became the campaign manager in August. It’s very typical to have principals in the meeting. We had a fraction of the staff than Clinton had over there. You’re trying to have your viewers think because these three principals were in there, it was viewed as some type of seriousness that simply is not true. This was standard operating procedure for the campaign.”

Later in the exchange, Cuomo said, “You don’t care if Russia was trying to get inside your campaign to affect the election?”

Conway replied, “You don’t know what I care about. Why don’t you ask me?”

Cuomo said “That was a question. There was a question mark at the end of it.”