Scarborough: ‘What Does Vladimir Putin Have on Donald Trump?’

On Monday’s broadcast of MSNBC’s “Morning Joe,” co-host former Republican Congressman Joe Scarborough wondered what Russia’s Vladimir Putin has on President Trump.

Scarborough said, “[I]f you looked at all of this from a distance, you might even think that Vladimir Putin and the Russians have something on Donald Trump. It’s crazy. I don’t know.”

He added, “[T]his goes back to December 2015. We’re interviewing Donald Trump on the air, and it is the first time that Donald Trump compares Vladimir Putin favorably to Barack Obama, says he’s a ‘strong leader.’ Barack Obama is a weak leader. We say to him, well, but what about the assassinations? There’s all the assassinations of journalists. Well, we kill a lot of people here too. And it was as if he was scared to say anything negative about Vladimir Putin. Then after he was president of the United States, Bill O’Reilly basically went down the same line of questioning a year later. And he once again said, well, yes, Vladimir Putin has killed a lot of people, but our soldiers in Iraq killed a lot of people too. Again, comparing Vladimir Putin assassinating journalists with US soldiers fighting Iraq.”

Scarborough concluded, “What does Vladimir Putin have on donald Trump?”

(h/t Grabien)

