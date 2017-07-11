SIGN UP FOR THE BREITBART EMAIL NEWSLETTER

CNN’s Baer on Trump Jr. Russia Meeting and Emails: ‘This Is Looking More and More Like Treason’

by Ian Hanchett11 Jul 20170

On Tuesday’s broadcast of CNN’s “Wolf,” CNN Intelligence and Security Analyst and former CIA operative Robert Baer commented on Donald Trump Jr.’s emails about his meeting with a Russian lawyer by saying it’s looking more like treason.

Baer said, “I’ve got to say, this is looking more and more like treason, Wolf. I mean, from a CIA officer’s perspective, this it doesn’t pass muster at any level. A CIA officer that dealt with the Russian intelligence or a proxy would are fired, same way with the FBI, National Security Council, and the rest of it, for our standards. And I have to ask the question, how does Jared Kushner still have a security clearance at this point, setting up something that’s apparently illegal with the Russian government? I just — the standards have fallen in Washington, sorry.”

