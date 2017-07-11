Dem Sen Kaine: Trump Jr Meeting a Russian Lawyer ‘Potentially Treason’

Tuesday, Sen. Tim Kaine (D-VA), the 2016 Democratic vice-presidential nominee, told reporters on Capitol Hill the news that Donald Trump, Jr. met with a Russian attorney moved the investigation “beyond” obstruction of justice to “potentially treason.”

advertisement

Kaine said, “The investigation — it’s not, nothing is proven yet, but we’re now beyond obstruction of justice in terms of what’s being investigated. This is moving into perjury, false statements and even into potentially treason.”

(h/t The Hill)

Follow Pam Key on Twitter @pamkeyNEN