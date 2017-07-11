Gorka to CNN’s Camerota: ‘More People Are Interested in Cartoons’ Than CNN

Tuesday on CNN’s “New Day,” Sebastian Gorka, deputy assistant to President Donald Trump, and co-host Alisyn Camerota had a heated exchange about the meeting between Donald Trump Jr. and a Russian attorney.

When asked if it was a good idea for Trump, Jr. to meet with the Russian lawyer, Gorka said, “Was it a good idea for the DNC to send its operatives to the Ukrainian embassy?”

He continued, “If there’s a meeting that was wholly appropriate but which led to nothing, let’s compare that to the DNC sending its people to the Ukrainian Embassy to coordinate oppo attacks against our candidate. If you want to see collusion, it’s in the DNC. I mean it is up to their necks.”

“Who did this woman work for at the time?” Gorka added. “Do you know? She did not work for the Russian government.” He continued,”There was no connection. She was a private lawyer who had an interest in the Russian adoption program and used a pretext to get a meet with the campaign which the campaign representatives almost immediately realized was not done in good faith, That she had another agenda. And therefore the meeting ended.”

After more back-and-forth, Gorka said, “You heard Don Jr.’s statements that told you everything you need to know. He’s not even a member of the administration. This is the shocking thing, again the amount of time you spend in desperation on a topic that has plummeted you to 13th place in viewership ranking across America — more people watch Nick at Nite cartoons than CNN today.”

Camerota shot back, “Our ratings are doing just fine. If you want to go there, our ratings are doing just fine.”

Gorka replied, “You are 13. Nick at Nite is 11. More people are interested in cartoons!”

As Camerota kept pushing, Gorka said, “What about individuals who got half a million dollars to give speeches when their wife was running for president?”

Gorka added, “No. We’d like you to actually do your job. You aren’t in the news business anymore. You used to be. You are in the attacking President Trump business. And it’s sad. It’s really sad.”

