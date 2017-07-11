Halperin: Whoever Is Helping NY Times Is Seeking to Do ‘Maximum Damage’ to Trump Jr.

Tuesday on MSNBC’s “Morning Joe,” network analyst Mark Halperin observed that whoever might be the source for The New York Times’ reporting on Donald Trump, Jr. about a meeting between a Russian lawyer and Trump, Jr. was attempting to inflict “maximum damage.”

Partial transcript as follows:

SCARBOROUGH: So Mark Halperin, notice that the first explanation — on Saturday, the meeting is about adoption, it’s about their kids.

Their statement on Saturday says absolutely nothing, about, as The New York Times says, ‘dirt’ offered on Hillary Clinton.

HALPERIN: I’m hearing a lot of interesting things and one of the things that is not explained here is why he said what he said on Saturday and then was forced to change his story.

SCARBOROUGH: Forced.

HALPERIN: Forced to change his story, by seemingly, what The New York Times say what they’ll learn.

And whoever is helping The New York Times with these stories seems to be doing it in a way like maximum damage on Donald Trump Jr. Even if you accept his Sunday version — accept his Sunday version — ask no questions, have no suspicions, he’s in a world of hurt.