Limbaugh: ‘Energy’ Focused on Donald Trump Jr an Attempt to Destroy His Political Career Before It Starts

Tuesday on his nationally syndicated radio show, conservative talker Rush Limbaugh said one of the motivations to put such a focus on first son Donald Trump, Jr.’s meeting with a Russian lawyer during the 2016 presidential election was to “dirty him up” before he got a start in politics.

Limbaugh said Donald Trump, Jr. was an ideological conservative that could sell and be persuasive with that ideology and there would be an incentive for Democrats end his political career before it got underway.

“We had the caller who said the Trump kids are good-looking and leftist don’t like that,” Limbaugh said. “And that’s certainly true. But, you note the energy with which the media is going after Donald Trump, Jr. And there’s reason: They want to dirty him up. They want to destroy the guy before he gets started on his own political career. He has an obvious interest in politics. I don’t know if you have heard this guy speak. Folks, he is what his dad isn’t in that he is an ideological conservative. And if you have heard him speak, he has got it down. He knows his stuff. And he can sell it, and he can be persuasive with it. And he is the exact kind of conservative they want to destroy before he gets started, especially given they don’t have a bench of their own. That is an added reason for all of this energy in destroying Donald Trump, Jr. Put that in your pipe and smoke it.”

