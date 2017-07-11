Scarborough: ‘I’m Not Going To Be a Republican Anymore’

During a preview of an interview set to air on Tuesday’s broadcast of CBS’ “The Late Show,” MSNBC’s “Morning Joe” co-host and former Congressman Joe Scarborough announced that he isn’t going to be a Republican anymore.

Scarborough said, “[T]his is well before Donald Trump was elected president that my party has betrayed their core values. I remember back in December of 2015, when Donald Trump supported a Muslim ban, I said on the air, it’s very simple. It’s black and white. I said I could never vote for anybody in my party that would say they were going to ban people because of the god they worshiped.”

He continued, “[I]t was disturbing throughout the entire campaign. In February, when he talked about David Duke, and pretended that he didn’t know who David Duke was and didn’t know what the Ku Klux Klan did. You didn’t have Republicans coming out and saying, I can never support Donald Trump because he’s racist. They would have a thousand other excuses why, but, they always overlooked that. Judge Curiel…he attacked him and said he can never be fair because he’s Hispanic. … Time and time and time again, they turned the other way. And they’re doing the same thing now.”

Scarborough concluded, “I am a Republican, but I’m not going to be a Republican anymore. I’ve got to become an Independent.”

