Trump Jr: If Russia Meeting Resulted in Illegal or Compromising Info, I Would Turn it Over to the Authorities

During an interview broadcast on Tuesday’s “Hannity” on the Fox News Channel, Donald Trump Jr. stated that if his meeting with a Russian lawyer during the 2016 campaign has resulted in him obtaining information that he felt was illegal or compromising, he would have turned it over to the authorities.

Host Sean Hannity asked Trump Jr., “If the meeting resulted in information that you felt in any way was illegal or compromising or collusion, to use the media’s term –?”

Trump Jr. responded, “100% I would bring it to the proper authorities. There’s nothing that I would do to ever endanger this country. I think the reason we fought so hard during this campaign…is because we’d do anything for this country. So, we’re never going to put that in jeopardy. ever.”

