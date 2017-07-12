CNN’s Burnett: Pic of Evangelical Leaders Praying With and Placing Hands on Trump ‘Pretty Stunning’ and ‘Very Strange’

On Wednesday’s broadcast of CNN’s “Erin Burnett OutFront,” anchor Erin Burnett teased a segment on the picture of evangelical leaders praying and placing their hands on President Trump by characterizing the image as “stunning” and “very strange.”

Burnett previewed a segment on the picture before going to a commercial break by saying, “And next, a pretty stunning image. Let me just give you a quick peek of it. The president bowing his head in prayer in the Oval Office and all these people sort of touching him. It’s very strange. We’re going to tell you what happened there.”

