CNN’s Navarro: Trump Jr Meeting Shows a Lack of ‘Judgement,’ ‘Moral Compass’

Wednesday on CNN’s “The Lead,” network political analyst Ana Navarro said the meeting between Donald Trump, Jr., Jared Kushner, then-Trump campaign manager Paul Manafort and a Russian attorney called into question Trump, Jr.’s “judgment” and showed “a great lack of moral compass.”

Navarro said, “I know the McCain kids very well. I know the Romney kids. There is no doubt in my mind that if any of those kids had been approached the way Donald Trump Jr. was, they would have absolutely rebuffed it, they would have told their father. This would never have happened. Which tells me that we really have to question and be troubled by the judgment, the lack of judgment of the people of the White House and around that White House house because it shows a great lack of moral compass.”

