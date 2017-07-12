SIGN UP FOR THE BREITBART EMAIL NEWSLETTER

Elizabeth Warren Challenger: ‘It Takes a Real Indian to Beat a Fake One’

by Pam Key12 Jul 20170

Wednesday on Fox Business Network’s “Varney & Company,” Republican entrepreneur Shiva Ayyadurai, who immigrated from India as a child, said he was sure he could beat Sen. Elizabeth Warren (D-MA) in the 2018 midterm election.

Ayyadurai, who is vying for the nomination in the Republican primary, said, “I’m looking forward to going against Warren. I know how these elites work. I know I can defeat her.”

He added, “I love Donald Trump. I think he’s done a great job. He’s my hero. I’m very fortunate to be part of this moment in history.”

Referencing Warren’s claim that she has Native American ancestors, Ayyadurai said, “I think only a real Indian can defeat a fake Indian. I sent her a DNA test kit for her birthday, and I was very sad that she returned it. I tweeted it out, and it went viral all over the internet.”

He added, “The issue of a real Indian and a fake Indian—there is a truth there because there is a woman who actually checked off the box that she is Native American. This foretells a person who is basically a self-serving elitist, is willing to cut in line as she needs, is willing to promote policies, for example, illegal immigration, so others can cut in line. I came in as a legal immigrant. My dad came first. We had to wait about a year. So it’s essentially disrespect for the law and disrespect for the country. These people play a very very good game, but they are essentially un-American.”

