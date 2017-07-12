FBI Nominee Wray: ‘I Do Not Consider Director Mueller To Be on a Witch Hunt’

During his hearing before the Senate Judiciary Committee on Wednesday, FBI Director nominee Christopher Wray stated that he doesn’t believe special counsel Robert Mueller’s Russia probe is a witch hunt.

Senator Lindsey Graham (R-SC) asked Wray “[Y]ou will do anything necessary to protect him [Mueller] from being interfered with when it comes to doing his job?” Wray answered, “Absolutely.”

Graham then asked, “Do you believe that, in light of the Don Jr. email and other allegations, that this whole thing about Trump campaign and Russia is a witch hunt? Is that a fair description of what we’re all dealing with in America?”

Wray responded, “Well, Senator, I can’t speak to the basis for those comments. I can tell that my experience with Director Mueller –.”

Graham cut in to ask, “I’m asking you, as the future FBI Director, do you consider this endeavor a witch hunt?”

Wray then said, “I do not consider Director Mueller to be on a witch hunt.”

