Gorka to Anderson Cooper: ‘It’s Just Fake News — I’m Sad to See CNN Fall to This’

Wednesday on CNN’s “AC 360,” Trump deputy assistant Sebastian Gorka took aim at CNN for its intensive coverage of what some of the network’s on-air talent have suggested was a White House in disarray.

Gorka, noting his position in the West Wing, said such claims were “absolutely nothing of the kind” and that it reflected poorly on CNN.

“It’s laughable,” he said. “Your chyron talked about a crisis. Your reporter talked about a bunker mentality. I actually work in the West Wing. I work in the White House. It is absolutely nothing of the kind. We are pushing the ‘Make America Great Again’ agenda. The president is a steam locomotive that cannot be stopped. It’s just fake news. I’m sad to see CNN fall to this. I know you want salacious, sensational coverage for your ratings, so your corporate sponsors and owners will have more money but that’s not media, that’s not reportage, it’s just fake news.”

Host Anderson Cooper dismissed Gorka’s critique, but Gorka went on to reiterate his claim Cooper’s network was motivated by “ratings and money.”

“OK, I’m just going to ignore the insults because I don’t think it really gets us anywhere,” Cooper said.

“It is not about you,” Gorka replied. “It is about actually having journalism back on TV. Where are the Walter Cronkites? It is all about ratings and money. It is really quite sad.”

