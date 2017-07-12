Gutfeld: Scarborough Leaving GOP ‘An Enema’ – ‘Trump’s Victory Owes a Lot to Joe’ Indulging Him

On Wednesday’s broadcast of the Fox News Channel’s “The Five,” FNC host Greg Gutfeld characterized former Congressman Joe Scarborough’s departure from the Republican Party as more of an enema than an exit and stated that Scarborough was a large part of President Trump’s victory.

Gutfeld began by jokingly characterizing a clip of a group of fans celebrating as reaction to Scarborough’s announcement from around the world. Gutfeld also showed a lion yawning as the GOP’s reaction to “Morning Joke” and “weird Matt Perry” Scarborough leaving the GOP.

He continued, “Joe calls it an exit, but for Republicans, it’s really an enema. Talk about draining the swamp. This guy was so inside, he sneezes pollywogs. He played both sides like a teenager with his favorite record, but thankfully, not Joe’s.”

Gutfeld then showed a clip Scarborough’s musical performance on Tuesday’s “Late Show.” Gutfeld remarked of the performance, “Oh man, is that awkward or what? He seems to be the only one there enjoying the song. The poor band’s just waiting for the check to clear.”

Gutfeld then stated, “But it shows that, for Joe, all decisions are driven by a need for attention. He chases the spotlight till it dims, and then, he moves on. after all, he does tend to leave things. He did resign from Congress, after all. But there’s something smug and sanctimonious about announcing you’re leaving a group that isn’t clamoring to keep you. And if it’s because of Trump, fine. But the fact is, Donald Trump’s victory owes a lot to Joe. Joey indulged him, flattered him, used him to gain access and ratings, to woo him away from ‘Fox & Friends.’ Then when he saw Donald outgrow him, he imploded.”

Gutfeld concluded, “But I wish him luck. I welcome his independence, even if it’s just another stab at relevance, to be noticed at the next Hamptons cocktail party. I bet he’s going to bring his guitar.”

