Newsom: Russia Story Is ‘A Loser,’ ‘Doesn’t Do Anything for the Democratic Party’

On Wednesday’s broadcast of MSNBC’s “Morning Joe,” California Lieutenant Governor and 2018 gubernatorial candidate Gavin Newsom (D) stated that the Russia story isn’t going to do anything for Democrats and is a loser.

advertisement

Newsom said, “It doesn’t do anything for Democrats. At all. It’s not going to get one of our statehouses back.”

He added, “It’s a loser, and I don’t know what more evidence you need. I mean, at the end of the day, even if you game this thing out, you get rid of Trump, you’re left with a guy who’s out there talking about conversion therapy. It doesn’t do anything for the Democratic Party and our agenda. So, unless we deal with the issues of economic anxiety, cultural issues, in a substantive way and we get in the how business and we actually demonstrate with some acuity and strength a clear conviction in terms of the fate and future of this country, then we’re never going to take back these statehouses.”

(h/t RCP Video)

Follow Ian Hanchett on Twitter @IanHanchett