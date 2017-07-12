Pelosi: Schumer and I Are ‘The Voices for Winning’ Back Congress in 2018

Tuesday in an interview with San Francisco’s KTVU, House Minority Leader Nancy Pelosi (D- CA) said she and Senate Minority Leader Chuck Schumer (D-NY) are the “voices for winning” back majorities for Democrats in the 2018 midterm elections.

Pelosi said, “We’re the voices, the Senate leader and I are the voices for winning those races in the House and the Senate, and we’re ready.”

