Pelosi: Schumer and I Are ‘The Voices for Winning’ Back Congress in 2018

Tuesday in an interview with San Francisco’s KTVU, House Minority Leader Nancy Pelosi (D- CA) said she and Senate Minority Leader Chuck Schumer (D-NY) are the “voices for winning” back majorities for Democrats in the 2018 midterm elections.
Pelosi said, “We’re the voices, the Senate leader and I are the voices for winning those races in the House and the Senate, and we’re ready.”
(h/t WFB)
