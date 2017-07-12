SIGN UP FOR THE BREITBART EMAIL NEWSLETTER

Pelosi: Schumer and I Are ‘The Voices for Winning’ Back Congress in 2018

by Pam Key12 Jul 20170

Tuesday in an interview with San Francisco’s KTVU, House Minority Leader Nancy Pelosi (D- CA) said she and Senate Minority Leader Chuck Schumer (D-NY) are the “voices for winning” back majorities for Democrats in the 2018 midterm elections.

Pelosi said, “We’re the voices, the Senate leader and I are the voices for winning those races in the House and the Senate, and we’re ready.”

(h/t WFB)

Follow Pam Key on Twitter @pamkeyNEN

P.S. DO YOU WANT MORE ARTICLES
LIKE THIS ONE DELIVERED RIGHT TO YOUR INBOX?
SIGN UP FOR THE DAILY BREITBART NEWSLETTER.


Comment count on this article reflects comments made on Breitbart.com and Facebook. Visit Breitbart's Facebook Page.

SIGN UP FOR THE OFFICIAL
BREITBART EMAIL NEWSLETTER

GET TODAY'S TOP NEWS DELIVERED RIGHT TO YOUR INBOX

I don't want to get today's top news.

x