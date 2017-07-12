Peyton Manning on Golfing with Trump: ‘Almost un-American’ to Turn Down the President

Tuesday on ABC’s “Jimmy Kimmel Live,” retired NFL quarterback Peyton Manning discussed his recent golf outing with President Trump.

Manning said a lot of people told him not to go, but he recalled golfing legend Arnold Palmer saying that if a president asks you to play golf, you do it — so it was a “no-brainer” for the future Hall of Fame quarterback.

“I’ve had a chance to play with President Bush before — if President Obama or President Clinton asked me, I’d be there in a heartbeat,” Manning told host Jimmy Kimmel. “It was just the experience of playing with the office that was pretty cool to me. And I think it would have been almost un-American to have said no.”

