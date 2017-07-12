SIGN UP FOR THE BREITBART EMAIL NEWSLETTER

Peyton Manning on Golfing with Trump: ‘Almost un-American’ to Turn Down the President

by Trent Baker12 Jul 20170

Tuesday on ABC’s “Jimmy Kimmel Live,” retired NFL quarterback Peyton Manning discussed his recent golf outing with President Trump.

Manning said a lot of people told him not to go, but he recalled golfing legend Arnold Palmer saying that if a president asks you to play golf, you do it — so it was a “no-brainer” for the future Hall of Fame quarterback.

“I’ve had a chance to play with President Bush before — if President Obama or President Clinton asked me, I’d be there in a heartbeat,” Manning told host Jimmy Kimmel. “It was just the experience of playing with the office that was pretty cool to me. And I think it would have been almost un-American to have said no.”

Follow Trent Baker on Twitter @MagnifiTrent

P.S. DO YOU WANT MORE ARTICLES
LIKE THIS ONE DELIVERED RIGHT TO YOUR INBOX?
SIGN UP FOR THE DAILY BREITBART NEWSLETTER.


Comment count on this article reflects comments made on Breitbart.com and Facebook. Visit Breitbart's Facebook Page.

SIGN UP FOR THE OFFICIAL
BREITBART EMAIL NEWSLETTER

GET TODAY'S TOP NEWS DELIVERED RIGHT TO YOUR INBOX

I don't want to get today's top news.

x