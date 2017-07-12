SIGN UP FOR THE BREITBART EMAIL NEWSLETTER

UFC’s Dana White: Trump Wanted to Attend Mayweather-McGregor Fight But Doesn’t Want to ‘Ruin’ the Event

by Trent Baker12 Jul 20170

TMZ Sports asked UFC President Dana White Tuesday if President Donald Trump was coming to the upcoming Floyd Mayweather, Jr. and Conor McGregor fight in August.

According to White, someone from Trump’s camp called him about the fight, but the president ultimately decided against it because the extra security and traffic would “ruin” the event.

“He feels like he’ll ruin events if he shows up,” White said. “Secret Service is going to have to go through the place, they’ll have to shut down streets and create crazy traffic.”

Follow Trent Baker on Twitter @MagnifiTrent

P.S. DO YOU WANT MORE ARTICLES
LIKE THIS ONE DELIVERED RIGHT TO YOUR INBOX?
SIGN UP FOR THE DAILY BREITBART NEWSLETTER.


Comment count on this article reflects comments made on Breitbart.com and Facebook. Visit Breitbart's Facebook Page.

SIGN UP FOR THE OFFICIAL
BREITBART EMAIL NEWSLETTER

GET TODAY'S TOP NEWS DELIVERED RIGHT TO YOUR INBOX

I don't want to get today's top news.

x