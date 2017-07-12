UFC’s Dana White: Trump Wanted to Attend Mayweather-McGregor Fight But Doesn’t Want to ‘Ruin’ the Event

TMZ Sports asked UFC President Dana White Tuesday if President Donald Trump was coming to the upcoming Floyd Mayweather, Jr. and Conor McGregor fight in August.

advertisement

According to White, someone from Trump’s camp called him about the fight, but the president ultimately decided against it because the extra security and traffic would “ruin” the event.

“He feels like he’ll ruin events if he shows up,” White said. “Secret Service is going to have to go through the place, they’ll have to shut down streets and create crazy traffic.”

Follow Trent Baker on Twitter @MagnifiTrent