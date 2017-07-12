FBI Nominee Wray: ‘Can’t Imagine a Situation’ Where I Would Give a Press Conference Like Comey’s Hillary Presser

During his hearing before the Senate Judiciary Committee on Wednesday, FBI Director nominee Christopher Wray said he couldn’t think of a scenario where he would give a press conference like then-FBI Director James Comey’s press conference about Hillary Clinton.

Senator Lindsey Graham (R-SC) asked Wray if he would have held a press conference like Comey’s. Wray began by saying that there is an IG investigation into Director Comey. Graham cut in to ask Wray if he would have had such a press conference.

Wray answered, “I can tell you, that in my experience as a prosecutor, and as head of the Criminal Division, I understand there to be department policies that govern public comments about uncharged individuals. And I think those policies are there for a reason…and I would follow those policies.”

Wray also stated he believes Comey talked about Clinton in a disparaging manner, and that he “can’t imagine a situation where as FBI Director I would be giving a press conference on an uncharged individual, much less talking in detail about it.”

