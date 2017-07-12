SIGN UP FOR THE BREITBART EMAIL NEWSLETTER

FBI Nominee Wray: ‘Can’t Imagine a Situation’ Where I Would Give a Press Conference Like Comey’s Hillary Presser

by Ian Hanchett12 Jul 20170

During his hearing before the Senate Judiciary Committee on Wednesday, FBI Director nominee Christopher Wray said he couldn’t think of a scenario where he would give a press conference like then-FBI Director James Comey’s press conference about Hillary Clinton.

Senator Lindsey Graham (R-SC) asked Wray if he would have held a press conference like Comey’s. Wray began by saying that there is an IG investigation into Director Comey. Graham cut in to ask Wray if he would have had such a press conference.

Wray answered, “I can tell you, that in my experience as a prosecutor, and as head of the Criminal Division, I understand there to be department policies that govern public comments about uncharged individuals. And I think those policies are there for a reason…and I would follow those policies.”

Wray also stated he believes Comey talked about Clinton in a disparaging manner, and that he “can’t imagine a situation where as FBI Director I would be giving a press conference on an uncharged individual, much less talking in detail about it.”

