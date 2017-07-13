Conor McGregor to Mayweather: ‘Dance for Me, Boy’

Conor McGregor is catching some heat for his taunts aimed at his upcoming boxing opponent Floyd Mayweather Jr. made during media appearances on back-to-back days.

“Dance for me, boy,” McGregor has twice told Mayweather.

Sports media personalities like Fox Sports 1’s Chris Broussard and Yahoo’s Ryan McKinnell took McGregor’s command racially.

"Dance for me, boy!" Ohh, ohh. Does he know what he just said? — Chris Broussard (@Chris_Broussard) July 11, 2017

"Dance for me, boy! Dance for me, son!" – McGregor Welp, what was the over/under on racist one-liners? #maymacworldtour — Ryan McKinnell (@RyanMcKinnell) July 11, 2017

Neither Mayweather Jr. nor his dad took offense to McGregor’s smack talk.

“This is a boxing match. I don’t know what that got to do with no racists,” Sr. told TMZ Sports.

“A lot of people say that Conor McGregor is racist but I don’t worry about that,” Jr. said in a TMZ Sports interview. “It is what it is. He’s entitled to feel how he wants to feel.”

