Conor McGregor to Mayweather: ‘Dance for Me, Boy’

by Trent Baker13 Jul 20170

Conor McGregor is catching some heat for his taunts aimed at his upcoming boxing opponent Floyd Mayweather Jr. made during media appearances on back-to-back days.

“Dance for me, boy,” McGregor has twice told Mayweather.

Sports media personalities like Fox Sports 1’s Chris Broussard and Yahoo’s Ryan McKinnell took McGregor’s command racially.

 

Neither Mayweather Jr. nor his dad took offense to McGregor’s smack talk.

“This is a boxing match. I don’t know what that got to do with no racists,” Sr. told TMZ Sports.

“A lot of people say that Conor McGregor is racist but I don’t worry about that,” Jr. said in a TMZ Sports interview. “It is what it is. He’s entitled to feel how he wants to feel.”

