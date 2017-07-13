SIGN UP FOR THE BREITBART EMAIL NEWSLETTER

Dem Rep Castro: Trump Jr.’s Russia Meeting ‘Unpatriotic’

by Ian Hanchett13 Jul 20170

On Thursday’s broadcast of CNN’s “Situation Room,” Representative Joaquín Castro (D-TX) argued that Donald Trump Jr.’s meeting with a Russian lawyer during the 2016 campaign was unpatriotic.

Castro said, “[H]ere you’re dealing with the president and the president’s son, who is very involved in the politics of the nation. And so, at 39 years old, you have to know better than to take a meeting with a representative of a foreign government, when the person who was doing the introduction specifically says that the Russian government is attempting to aid your father’s campaign. That’s completely unacceptable. It’s not normal, and it’s unpatriotic also.”

He added, “Well, to be meeting with a representative of a foreign government, to get involved in American democracy, to effect an election for the highest office of this land, yes, I think that’s unpatriotic.”

