Jesse Jackson: Hillary Won the 2016 Election — ‘It Was Stolen’

Thursday in Chicago at the Rainbow/PUSH Coalition convention, Rev. Jesse Jackson said Democratic nominee Hillary Clinton won the 2016 presidential election only to have it “stolen” by President Donald Trump.

While introducing Democratic National Committee chairman Tom Perez, Jackson said, “To have a head of our party who is sensitive to the plight of working people is the order of this day. Don’t forget when you lose; you tend to amplify ‘would’ve, could’ve, should’ve.’ When you win, you cover up your sins. Let nobody fool you. We worked last year; we won the election. It was stolen.”

He added, “From John F. Kennedy to Nixon to Carter to Ford to Clinton to Barack if any of them had to face the impact A: of Russian interference in such a bold way— had to face the foolishness of the electoral college and the interference of the FBI, none of them— Hillary won in spite of having a three million vote lead. So we are not going to let anybody break our spirit. We are going to keep fighting back.”