Krauthammer: How Russian Lawyer Trump Jr. Met With Gained Entry to US ‘A Red Herring the Size of a Whale’

On Thursday’s broadcast of the Fox News Channel’s “Special Report,” columnist Charles Krauthammer stated that the report that the Russian lawyer who met with Donald Trump Jr. was allowed entry into the US by the Obama DOJ is a distraction that doesn’t alter the central facts of the scandal.

advertisement

Krauthammer characterized the report about the lawyer’s entry into the US as “a red herring the size of a whale. She was a pawn. It doesn’t change the central fact of the scandal. The scandal is that the email, received from an intermediary by Donald Trump Jr., said that a Russian government lawyer, the president was wrong, it was not a lawyer, a Russian government lawyer would be coming with dirt on Hillary and that the Kremlin was supporting his campaign and that the…state prosecutor in the Kremlin had a trove of documents that they would offer. That’s the story.”

He continued, “I don’t think it’s illegal. I don’t think anybody’s claiming that this is illegal, but it does –, the one thing it does do, it totally undermines a six-month story from the White House, to which I was sympathetic, that there wasn’t any collusion. This was bungled collusion. This was amateurish collusion. This was Keystone Cops collusion, but it doesn’t change the fact there was attempted collusion and it undoes the White House story completely.”

Follow Ian Hanchett on Twitter @IanHanchett