Sanders: Trump’s Policies Are the Most Destructive in Our Lifetime — Thousands Will Die

Thursday on MSNBC’s “Morning Joe,” Sen. Bernie Sanders (I-VT) said the Republican health care bill that President Donald Trump is urging the Senate to pass was one of “the most destructive policies being proposed in our lifetimes.”

Sanders said, “I think at a frightening place, in a place where people all over this country are scratching their heads, they’re incredibly worried about the temperament of this president — I don’t have to tell you anything about that. But what we should not also ignore, it’s not just temperament and his stupid tweets, do not forget for a second that the policies that he is proposing are the most destructive policies being proposed in our lifetimes. This legislation that he is urging Congress to pass would throw 23 million Americans off of health insurance. How many of those people will die, we don’t know, but thousands of them will –that’s what we are talking about.”

He added, “I have spent the last month going to Pennsylvania, to Kentucky, to West Virginia, to Ohio to make just that point. The reason you have groups like the American Hospital Association, not the most progressive group in the world opposing this legislation, they understand it can make savage cuts to Medicaid, they will disappear. Where do people go to get the care if he’s talking about taking it away? Republicans talk about rights and freedom and choice, 2.5 million women have chosen Planned Parenthood. Trump did well with the working class people. Are you an older making $40,000 a year, if you are 60 years of age, your premiums will more than double.”

