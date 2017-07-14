CNN’s Alisyn Camerota: ‘I Hear Your Russia Fatigue and I Share It’

In an appearance Friday on New York City’s WABC radio’s “Bernie & Sid” to promote her forthcoming book “Amanda Wakes Up,” CNN “New Day” co-host Alisyn Camerota admitted even she was feeling “fatigue” from the coverage of the Trump-Russia narrative.

According to a recent Media Research Center study, that narrative made up 93 percent of her show’s air time one day earlier this week.

Camerota was asked by “Bernie & Sid” co-host Sid Rosenberg, who said he voted for Democratic presidential nominee Hillary Clinton, about the network and specifically her show’s decision to cover allegations of collusion between the 2016 Trump campaign and Russia so intensively.

Camerota admitted she shared “Russia fatigue.”

“I hear you — I hear your Russia fatigue and I share it,” she said. “You know, there are many mornings I come in and pray for other news to eclipse any sort of Russia thread.”

“Part of what’s in the book, as you’ll see when you read it is there are always ethical dilemmas that journalists face,” she continued. “Every day we are making decisions about ‘What are we going to lead with?’ ‘What are we going to leave out?’ All of that stuff.”

“By the time I plug in, there is already a direction of the show,” she added. “However, I am free at any time to say to my executive producer, which I do pretty regularly, ‘Hey, I don’t want to do this in this segment, I want to do this, and then it’s a debate. And sometimes I win that debate … there’s always a debate.”

(h/t The Hill)

