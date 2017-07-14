Dem Rep Lewis: 2016 Election Was ‘Rigged’ in Trump’s Favor

During an interview aired on Friday’s edition of CNN’s “Axe Files,” Representative John Lewis (D-GA) stated that he believes the 2016 presidential election was rigged in Republican nominee Donald Trump’s favor.

CNN Senior Political Commentator and Director of the University of Chicago’s Institute of Politics David Axelrod asked Lewis, “So, despite the fact that he got the requisite number of electoral votes, you — he [President Trump] often uses the word ‘rigged.’ You think the election was rigged in his favor?”

Lewis answered, “I truly believe to this day, that this election was rigged in his favor.”

