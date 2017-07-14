SIGN UP FOR THE BREITBART EMAIL NEWSLETTER

Dem Sen Warren: Trump’s White House Is a Domestic ‘Axis of Evil’

by Pam Key14 Jul 20170

Friday in Chicago at the Rainbow/PUSH Coalition convention, Sen. Elizabeth Warren (D-MA) said the policies of President Donald Trump’s administration added up to a domestic “axis of evil.”

Warren said, “Instead of opening more doors, this White House is determined to close them. Instead of breaking down barriers, this White House is building walls. Instead of giving everyone a seat at the table, this White House is a locked down good ol’ boys network. For years—for years—Washington has talked about an axis of evil overseas. Well, there is an axis of evil here at home—oppression, suppression, and repression.”

