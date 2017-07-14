FNC’s Wallace: ‘There Is a Huge Problem With the Credibility of the White House’

Friday on Fox News Channel, “Fox News Sunday” host Chris Wallace addressed the reports that a man named Rinat Akhmetshin, and an interpreter were also at the meeting between Donald Trump, Jr., Jared Kushner, then-Trump campaign manager Paul Manafort and a Russian attorney.

Wallace said the White House had a “huge problem with credibility.”

“It’s one more case where there is a new revelation that the White House and Donald Trump Jr., and other people don’t put out themselves, and it ends up coming out from the news media,” Wallace explained.

He added, “I think this is the biggest problem here. I think there is very little legal jeopardy for Donald Trump, Jr., but there is a huge problem with the credibility of the White House because they kept saying there is no collusion, there have been no contacts, this is all a hoax, it is all fake news. And then it keeps coming up that people we haven’t heard about did have these meetings.”

