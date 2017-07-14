GOP Sen Graham: Trump Could Appoint Four Supreme Court Justices

Friday on Fox News Channel’s “America’s Newsroom,” Sen. Lindsey Graham (R-SC) elaborated on a claim he made earlier in the week to a group in Washington, DC, which was President Donald Trump could appoint as many as four Supreme Court justices during his presidency.

Graham said the Russia was “standing in the way” of Trump getting some of the things completed on his agenda. However, he said the Supreme Court was still very much in play.

“We’ve got one,” Graham said. “We’ve got a couple of conservatives who may decide to step down and let a younger conservative take their job. All I can say is the Supreme Court vacancies that are to come in the next two or three years — maybe there won’t be any, but there could be three or four. So this is a big deal. I was telling those young Republicans that our party needs to deliver on health care. A better way of doing health care is to let your state do it, not Washington, cut your taxes, rebuild your roads and bridges, and give us a strong military. President Trump has a really good agenda.”

“This Russia thing is standing in the way,” he continued. “I agree with what Chris Wallace and Trey Gowdy said. All things Russia basically need to be on the table. This drip, drip is hurting us. So, at the end of the day, the Supreme Court is very much in play in terms of the number of justices that could be replaced in the next four years.

