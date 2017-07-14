Maxine Waters: Trump Is ‘Embarrassing All of Us Internationally’

Friday on MSNBC’s “Deadline: White House,” Rep. Maxine Waters (D-CA) said President Donald Trump was “embarrassing all of us internationally.”

When asked if the Russian investigations result in no wrongdoing by Trump, Waters said, “Well, if the special counsel comes back with that kind of determination and if this country wants to continue with this president who’s embarrassing all of us internationally, who does not understand the relationship with our allies and how important it is and who will continue to have this Kremlin clan surrounding him all looking toward Putin and the Kremlin clan wanting to, you know, make sure that we lift these sanctions — if they want to have that kind of leadership if they want to have that kind of president, then America can do that. But I think that that’s not going to happen.”

